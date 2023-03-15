“I think of you” trained its first chapter on Televisa

“I think of you” is the new telenovela that reaches the screens of Las Estrellas in Mexico to continue leading the audience in prime time. As usual, TelevisaUnivision bets on the stories produced by themselves, which are a total success in the country and also among viewers in the United States.

This new fiction presents Dulce María and David Zepeda as the protagonists of a story full of love, but also of everything that involves getting ahead in the world of music and facing all the existing obstacles to succeed, so there is no excuse for miss it, so now we present all the information you need to know about it.

Dulce María and David Zepeda in the official poster of the new telenovela “Pienso en ti” (Photo: TelevisaUnivision)

WHAT IS THE TELENOVELA “I THINK OF YOU” ABOUT?

In accordance with The official information of Las Estrellas, “’Pienso en ti’ tells the story of Emilia (Dulce María), a woman who, against her mother’s will, faces everything and everyone to pursue her dream of succeeding as a singer.

When Emilia meets Ángel (David Zepeda), her idol and the idol of the crowds, she finds the strength to follow that dream, without imagining that it would be her, with her voice, who would restore his illusion and life.

Ángel will give her the wings and Emilia the strength, but to materialize their love, the couple will have to face multiple obstacles and adversaries..

CAST OF THE TELENOVELA “I THINK OF YOU”

Dulce Maria as Emilia Rivero

David Zepeda as Angel Santiago

Alexis Ayala as Federico Perez

Lore Graniewicz as Alicia Garibay

Brandon Peniche as Manolo Perez

Jessica Díaz as Jeanine Loher

Yolanda Ventura as Daniela Avendano

Henry Zakka as Alfonso Rivero

Maria Fernanda Garcia as Laura

Paola Toyos and Pina Lopez

Claudia Silva as Carla Torreblanca

Federico Ayos as Omar Miranda

Ramiro Tomasini as Max Mendoza

Ariana Saavedra as Gina Rivero

Jose Luis Badalt as Rodolfo “Father” Manzo

Julia Arguelles as Mayte Torreblanca

Edward Castillo as Joel

Sebastián Poza as Nicolás Torreblanca

Eugenia Cauduro as Loreta Ortiz

Jose Elias Moreno as Sergio Torreblanca

HOW MANY CHAPTERS WILL THE NOVEL “I THINK OF YOU” HAVE?

The production of Carlos Bardasano has already been ready and planned for its broadcast on Las Estrellasso it was possible to know that this new fiction will have a total of 75 chapters that will be broadcast from Monday to Friday.

HOW AND WHAT TIME TO SEE THE PREMIERE OF THE TELENOVELA “PIENSO EN TI”?

“I think of you” It premiered this Monday, March 13 throughout the Mexican territory on the Las Estrellas signal, a channel in which it is customary to broadcast all the soap operas that TelevisaUnivision produces.

If you are one of those people who does not like to wait for the premiere of a soap opera, there is good news. And it is that, Televisa is used to enabling an exclusive premiere digitally, so the first chapter is already available since last Friday, March 10.

To access it, you must enter the official site of the soap opera and enjoy this new story starring David Zepeda and Dulce María.

Subsequently, the fiction will also be broadcast in the United States thanks to the Univision channel, which has experienced a notable increase in audience thanks to Mexican productions of this type.

PREVIEW OF “I THINK ABOUT YOU”

Watch here the advance that TelevisaUnivision prepared for the premiere of “Pienso en ti”.