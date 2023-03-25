“I think they had to cut this scene”: this injury of Patrick Swayze which made him suffer a lot on the set of Dirty Dancing

Patrick Swayze is in the spotlight this Monday, March 27, 2023 on TMC with the broadcast of the film Dirty Dancing in the first part of the evening then of the documentary Of Dirty Dancing To Ghost : the broken fate of Patrick Swayze from 11:20 p.m. His wife and one of his former playmates confide in him, in particular about an injury that made him suffer a lot on the set.
The continuation under this advertisement
At the end of 1987, France discovered Dirty Dancing, a very low budget film (but with cult replicas!) which will become a huge success in cinemas and in homes thanks to VHS. This Monday, March 27, 2023, TMC broadcasts the feature film, on the set of which the team had adopted a bewildering technique to thwart the weather, then the documentary Of Dirty Dancing To Ghost : the broken fate of Patrick Swayze from 11:20 p.m.
“Patrick Swayze wanted to do it all on his own“
If the capture of the images, in the mountains of Virginia, had been punctuated by the strong tensions between Patrick Swayze, actor with an extraordinary career, and Jennifer Grey, who recently delivered rare information on the sequel to the film currently in preparation, some scenes were also difficult to shoot for the one who had been replaced by Colt Prattes in the 2018 remake. However, he will hang on…”Patrick Swayze wanted to do it all on his own. He was told: ‘But we know that you are the most perfect and sexiest man in the world! You don’t have to do macho stunts, you’re perfect!‘“, laughs Jane Brucker, actress of the film, on archive images. Until suffering martyrdom.
The continuation under this advertisement
“He had to get a drain put in after that scene.“
“When he was young, Patrick played football and he seriously injured his knee, which incidentally caused him to suffer all his life.“, confided Lisa Niemi, widow of the artist who had even given up dreams of a professional career for this reason. Then, about the scene during which he stands with Jennifer Gray in balance: “This rocking motion on the tree trunk made her knee twist constantly. He was so bloated he had to have a drain put in after that scene“. Jane Brucker will add on her side: “It can’t be seen but on a hold, he jumps and catches up on one leg. I think they had to cut this scene (…). He was screaming when he landed on his leg.” But, faithful to his desire to play everything, the actor will soon be back on set, after a trip to the hospital … and a glass of alcohol!