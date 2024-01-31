I told you so does not help Venezuela

“I told you”. It is a hurtful and painful phrase that we have to hear when reality hits us face to face with something that a family member, friend or disagreement had already warned us about.

Are those of us naive who saw the relaxation of sanctions on the Maduro ‘government’ as a way to undermine his wall of totalitarianism and move towards a change of regime? Surely. But those who now say “I told you so” forget that with the sanctions policy no political gain was obtained for Venezuela to move towards democracy. real and that the biggest losers from that pressure have not been Maduro, Diosdado, Rodríguez and company. Those who have suffered the most from the economic drift with more than half of the population living in poverty and the repression justified by the victimhood of the supposed Yankee aggression have been the Venezuelan people. Given the lack of work, the precariousness when it exists with salaries that are not enough and the lack of freedom, emigration has been the escape route for Venezuelans.

More than eight million have left the country and half a million of them have arrived in the United States, according to data from the United Nations. And to those who are rubbing their hands with the “I told you so,” I recommend that you listen to what opposition leader María Corina Machado said a few days ago to journalist Andrés Oppenheimer. This is what may come after the tension in relations between the US and Venezuela. Machado says that “if Maduro does not hold the elections and attacks us by force, that means that in a few months we could see one or two million more migrants.”

The coming humanitarian catastrophe will once again be a hard blow to the Venezuelan people and it is María Corina herself who is aware of the fact that Maduro has turned the Barbados agreements into a dead letter. “No one wants a Venezuela in collapse with total chaos,” she assured Oppenheimer.

Meanwhile, in the US, Venezuelans have surpassed Mexicans as the nationality with the most cases pending in immigration courts: they are now approaching 500,000. In 2017, there were barely 1,500 Venezuelans with cases pending in court.

So while those who are hardest and most inflexible about the possibility of playing the card game with Maduro feel happy because they were right when they warned that the dictator would cheat again, Venezuelans continue to suffer.

“Migration is going to be reduced and it will end the day Venezuelans feel that they have a future in their country.” But that will only happen after we remove Maduro and this regime from power.” María Corina Machado says it and she is right. It is about removing Maduro from power. But for that we do not know what works but we do know what does not work: economic sanctions.