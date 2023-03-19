“I took a rake”: Yoann Riou takes a masterful wind by Victoria Abril, this sequence which will remain in the annals of the Big Heads (VIDEO)

This Saturday March 18, Laurent Ruquier and the merry band of Big heads were in prime time on France 2. The evening was marked by the rake of anthology that Victoria Abril put to Yoann Riou…
This Saturday March 18, Laurent Ruquier and his merry band were back in prime time on France 2 with a new number of Big heads. Among the members who responded was Yoann Riou. With the latter, the host is never at the end of his troubles. Indeed, the sports columnist never fails to surprise his boss, like the time he went to Le Havre to collect small testimonies that stuck with Hugo Manos’ companion. This Saturday, March 18, the journalist has again made his own, to the delight of those present on the set.
A legendary rake
This Saturday evening, among the personalities who succeeded each other in Big Heads, was Victoria Abril. As the Spanish actress, who has long regretted not having starred in a famous series, was about to leave the set, she found herself in an awkward situation. When she had just gone to kiss Paul des 12 noon shots sketching a few dance steps to the tune of The Bamba, Yoann Riou got up from his chair, joined her on the dance floor, and started dancing with her without asking her opinion… And obviously, Victoria Abril did not want to share this dance with Yoann Riou. Getting free, she did not hesitate to put a wind to the one who was quickly recognized during his participation in Mask Singer. A reaction that did not fail to provoke bursts of laughter from those present.
Laughter on set
Just after the departure of Victoria Abril, Laurent Ruquier wanted to comment on what had just happened. “I took a rake”, had fun Yoann Riou. The host then added a layer by launching: “Yoann Riou invited her to dance, she left right away.“ “Laurent, you are cow”, has commented the principal concerned, before adding: “She got really scared and looked at me ‘not not not’.” The scene was then replayed in slow motion, again prompting countless giggles and quips.
Article written in collaboration with 6medias.