“I took an apartment three minutes from her home”: Gil Alma talks about his separation from his partner and how they manage their children

Divorced for just over a year and a half, Gil Alma has remained on good terms with his ex-wife with whom he has two children.
The continuation under this advertisement
First known for his role in Our dear neighbors, of which he explains that he learned of the judgment “quite brutally, a bit overnight“, for several years, Gil Alma has been carrying out projects of all kinds. He is the face of Caesar Wagnerthe detective series beloved by France 2 viewers, recently starred in the abyssa dramatic mini-series, also on France 2. Since 2021, he has performed with his friend Benoît Joubert in the show Gil and Ben Reunited when it comes to marriage. A subject that was sadly topical when the actor started the play since, at the same time, he separated from his wife. Married for fifteen years to Aminata, the man had children with her, in this case two sons, Sacha and Charlie.
In “very” good terms with Aminata
Whereas, in the early days, he said to himself “affected” by the few complicated months he had just lived, the actor then had time to take a step back and affirmed that he was not “not at all frustrated” by this divorce, explaining that it was not “not a defeat in itself” than to separate. In a magazine interview France Sunday this March 31, Gil Alma claims to have remained in “very” good terms with his ex-wife: “To facilitate childcare, I took an apartment three minutes from her home et on s’arrange, he says. As she is an air hostess, we juggle a lot with our two crazy jobs, but we’re getting there. And since we get along very well, our children navigate easily.”
The continuation under this advertisement
“What is most important…”
The actor also talks about his children, with whom he had comforted himself when the divorce was finalized: “It’s not always easy – especially in adolescence – but our relationship remains quite nice. I became a father relatively young, at 28, and I think I was ready. Ready to give my all, To sacrifice myself even. Which also reinforced me in the fact of being someone who doesn’t do things by halves, who doesn’t run away but assumes. It’s also my ‘rugby’ side where you have fun with your body to save your friend. That’s how I see life. I love sitting between them on the couch with a head on each of my shoulders. Succeeding in my life with my children is the most important thing, and, you would have to ask them, but I think I’m getting there…”