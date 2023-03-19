“I was in total doubt”: Alexis Michalik says he had two burnouts, the first of which at the age of 18 (VIDEO)

In Sunday in the countryside this Sunday, March 19, Alexis Michalik confided in his two burn-outs. The first was experienced when he was 18 years old. The young man was making his debut on the boards in the room Romeo and Juliet…
Confidences for confidences. This Sunday, March 19, Frédéric Lopez presented a new issue of his Sunday show Sunday in the countryside on France 2. For this penultimate issue of March, the host received the singer Michele Torrthe singer Vianney and the actor Alexis Michalik. All confided in the highlights of their lives, in particular Alexis Michalik who was awarded 5 Molières in his career.
“I felt like a migraine”
Before playing many roles in the cinema, especially in the new film The Three Musketeers: d’Artagnan (in theaters on April 5), Alexis Michalik took on the character of Romeo in the play Romeo and Juliet which he had played in 2001, at the age of 18. Contrary to what he could claim, this opportunity was not the beginning of the consecration for this young actor: “I had a few months of unemployment, he mentioned facing Frédéric Lopez. I think I had my first burnout at that time. I woke up one morning and I had a migraine feeling, something weird. And for a few days, I was like, ‘I’m sick, I have something, I have a problem.’ Finally someone provided me with anti-depressants. I did not take the anti-depressants and I told myself that it will pass.“
A second burnout in 2014
Ten years later, in 2011, Alexis Michalik created his first piece entitled The story bearer. He then staged his second show, The Circle of Illusionists in 2014. A piece for which he gave a lot, to the point of suffer a second burnout. “I took a year and a half to write it, he confessed. I had 17 releases. I was in total doubt. It’s really something to get out, super difficult. I also did my burn-out right after that because the conditions were so stressful and I was putting so much pressure on myself. Eventually the show came out and it worked right away. A few months later we won three Molières with this show and that was the start of something else.“