I wear the scar with great pride

MIAMI.- Adamari López He is not afraid of vulnerability, much less of showing it in public. And in the most recent episode of his show Youtube Ada and Chiqui From Show, López and Chiquibaby addressed an important topic: beauty, and they walked through natural acceptance as well as aesthetic touch-ups.

Fixes, secrets and surgeries The episode was titled in which both presenters revealed the treatments they have undergone and those they will not undergo.

It was then that Adamari spoke without a filter about the mastectomy and how she feels today when she observes the marks that the surgery left on her, after battling against the cancer of breast in 2005.

value of scars

During his intervention, López did not hesitate to show his scar and assured that it is a mark that not only reminds him of fragility, but also of the beauty and strength of having overcome the disease.

“I ended up having both of them operated on. Today, after my surgery, I still have a mark on this part of my breast, and on the bottom part. I carry the scar with great pride, I think they have seen it in the book. And then “I also made like the nipple, which looked great on me,” he commented.

The actress also pointed out that when a person goes through an experience like that, they never want to step into an operating room again. Which is why she has chosen her aesthetic battles very carefully.

“After that, no one wants to have surgery again. The surgeries I’ve had have been related to the breasts and I don’t regret it because today I’m alive and healthy, but it would have to be something very vital for me to get involved.” in an operating room and I had surgery,” he said.

Both Adamari and Chiquibaby urged women to observe themselves and value each part of their body, recognize their beauty and appreciate the importance of life and health.