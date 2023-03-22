‘I will always love you and I will always miss you’

Chihuahua.- “We want justice. Why is this man given the minimum sentence if he is a femicide? He took our daughter from us. We want this not to go unpunished; said Olga through tears, who two years ago Guillermo HG, (who was a policeman), murdered her daughter outside her house.

The early morning of August 29, 2020 became a nightmare for Gloria Alejandra’s family; a young woman of barely 29 years who (according to her relatives remember) was full of dreams and goals.

“Alejandra had decided to have a meeting with two of her friends (work colleagues), they met at my house and he joined this meeting. She, as the hostess, came out to point out where the oxxo was and she screamed inside the house before leaving. I want to think that she died defending her honor, defending her beliefs”.

This young woman died outside her house after being shot and later, having been run over by this individual.

“Suddenly, I began to hear murmurs and tires and that’s when I woke up; I was attentive I hear her scream; hers hers the last cry of hers from this world. She had a bullet in her face and today, unfortunately, we are here to narrate something that I wish would never have happened, ”Olga explained.

Guillermo HG, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the crime of femicide; However, in all this time his defense has appealed for it to be reversed and not changed to intentional homicide.

In view of this request, today at 10:00 in the morning at Cruz de Clavos, a tribute will be paid to Gloria Alejandra.

“Femicides are on the rise and women continue to be violated. It is not enough to identify your femicide.”

When asking Gloria’s mother and sister how they remember their daughter and sister, they replied: “She was the most smiling woman, she always gave us her good vibes and there is not a day that we don’t miss her.”