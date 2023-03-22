“I will never touch it again”: Ed Sheeran opens up about his drug use

The 32-year-old artist talks about his years of addiction and the tragedy of losing a loved one who convinced him to quit.

Alcohol, drugs & rock’n’roll: British superstar Ed Sheeran confides in his years of excess and addiction in a long interview with the magazine Rolling Stone. As the release of his next album approaches – (pronounced: Subtract) and his Disney+ documentary, the 32-year-old singer reflected on his “party boy” years nearly a decade ago:

“I’ve always been drinking. But I didn’t touch drugs until I was about 24,” he says, without naming a specific substance.

Until a festival experience: “I said to myself: ‘if all my friends take it, it can’t be that bad’. And I tried.”

“Once a week, then once a day, then twice a day”

“And then, it becomes a habit”, continues the singer of Shivers. “You take it once a week, then once a day, then twice a day, and then without even taking any alcohol. It got worrying.”

An electric shock intervenes at the beginning of 2022 with the death of his best Jamal Edwards, entrepreneur in the field of music, carried away by a cardiac arrhythmia due to the consumption of cocaine.

“I will never, ever, ever touch anything again, because that’s what killed Jamal. And it would be a disrespect to his memory to approach me (drugs).”

“I don’t want to be alcoholic or sober”

He also evokes the end of his consumption of strong alcohol, which occurred with the arrival of the first of his two daughters in August 2020: “Two months before the birth of Lyra, Cherry (Seaborn, his wife, editor’s note) told me said, ‘If my water breaks, do you really want someone else to drive me to the hospital?’ Because I was drinking a lot. And that’s when I it clicked. I said, ‘No, I really don’t want to’.”

“And I never want to get drunk holding my kid. Drinking a few beers is one thing, drinking a bottle of vodka is another.”

He concludes: “I realized something: ‘You’re coming to your thirties. Grow up! You partied, you had these experiences. Be happy with it and move on.’ I love red wine, I love beer. All the old rockers I know are either alcoholics or sober, and I don’t want to be either.”

Ed Sheeran’s sixth studio album is due out May 5. An album which, as he announced previously, will be influenced by the hardships of recent years: the death of Jamal Edwards but also the tumor diagnosed in his wife Cherry when she was 6 months pregnant with their second daughter. Jupiter was born last May and the tumor was removed soon after. The singer will give a series of five concerts in the coming weeks, including a date at the Accor Arena on April 2.