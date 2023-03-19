I will use the toothpaste to polish the house if I will be scratchy: ecco 3 utilizzi che ci evitaranno prodotti costosi!

Le pulizie possono essere più costose di quanto si pensi. Not only for how long the time lasts, but soprattutto for the cost of the products. If necessary to remove some more difficult macchie, it is necessary to remove even more specific tools. In some almost, but, we could profit from some products that we had at home. For example, the toothpaste and questi 3 utilizzi che non tutti conoscono.

polish the house expensive. I varied products specific hanno high price e incidono sulla spesa. Soprattutto se abbiamo bisogno di pulire zone particular and difficultabbiamo la necessità di acquistare qualche prodotto più wasteful. Non tutti sanno di avere un vero e proprio tesoro per le pulizie già en casa.

If it’s about the toothpaste, a pasta with proprietà adatte ad i will eliminate macchie and sporco. This instrument is a valid substitute for expensive and specific products. Anche il più economico può aiutarci a resplendente la nostra casa con l’aiuto di un old spazzolino. ecco 3 secret uses of the toothpaste to polish our house.

I will use the toothpaste to polish the house and for a splendid floor

Il primo utilizzo è sicuramente quello per le fughe delle mattonelle. This area of ​​the house is definitely the hardest to polish. The pavement, always being I put on dust and dust, è la zona più facile da sporcare e per questo può essere frustrating to find the right way to polish it. In this, our greatest friend is surely the toothpaste. We lit a spazzolino vecchio, bagniamolo and mettiamoci on one small quantity of products. Poi immergiamo lo spazzolino in warm water and we started to strofinare le fughe delle mattonelle. Lo sporco che annerite with a please say peace se ne andrà

A ferro da stiro come nuovo

Also, the iron can be turned like new thanks to the toothpaste. First of all, it is important to know that the toothpaste works like a delicate abrasive che può rimuovere la sporcizia e le macchie dal ferro da stiro senza danneggiarlo. Tuttavia, assicuriamoci di utilizzare un white toothpaste e non colorato, in quanto il pigment potrebbe later macchiare the piastre. We spigniamo il ferro da stiro e aspettiamo che si raffreddi completely prima di iniziare to polish it. We apply one small amount of toothpaste bianco sulla piastre.

We do not compromise with the quantity, more than two faticare di più per rimuoverlo alla fine. With a morbid and umido bread, delicately strofiniamo il dentifricio sulla piastra del ferro da stiro. we copied all the surface, concentrating soprattutto sulle aree più macchiate. with a second panno morbid and umido, We remove the toothpaste from the piastra del ferro da stiro. risciacquiamo With attention, because of potrebber residue seccarsi and indurirsi when azioniamo il ferro.

Scarpe bianchissime grazie alla toothpaste

An other method to use the toothpaste to polish at home is safely sbiancare and polish scarpe da ginnastica or the ciabatte. Spalmiamo la pasta sulle zone fatte di rubberand we use one spugna or a canovaccio per strofinare via lo sporco. Let’s shake the toothpaste for at least 30 minutes e poi sciacquiamo sotto l’current water. In alternative we could I will remove the toothpaste with a pan umido.