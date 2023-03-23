I witnessed a horror boat crash at Leith Quay – the noise was terrifying, it was absolute mayhem – NewsRaiser

HORRIFIED onlookers yesterday reported hearing a ‘loud crack and bang’ before a US Navy research vessel sank from its holdings in a drydock.

Others described the ‘panic’ as mercy teams rushed to rescue stricken workers from the 3,000 tonne RV Petrel after it was blown over by high winds.

A major incident has been declared in Leith after the boat tipped over Credit: Alan Simpson

The incident left 33 injured and 25 required hospitalization Credit: Andrew Barr

Onlookers described the panic at the drydock Credit: Euan Cerise

The boat was stuck at a 45 degree angle Credit: Andrew Barr

It took specialist teams more than four hours to free a victim amid chaos at Edinburgh’s Imperial Dock which left 33 injured and 21 needing hospital treatment.

The drama unfolded at 8:30 a.m. as the 250-foot-long vessel tipped onto its side at a 45-degree angle.

A witness, who declined to be named, saw the start of the terrifying incident from Ocean Terminal in Leith.

They said, “There was a loud cracking sound and then a loud bang.

“It was clear that the structure holding the boat had broken due to the angle it had found itself at.

“There were guys on board painting and welding at the time and there would also have been a skeleton boat crew on board.

“Many of them were injured.

“Some were lucky but others stayed on the boat for a few hours to get treatment. »

Two air ambulances and three trauma teams were among the emergency services dispatched to the drydock.

In all, they took 15 patients to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, four to the city’s Western General Hospital and two to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Last night eight remained in hospital, some seriously injured.

It is understood that one was due to undergo surgery at the Royal Infirmary.

A victim was trapped on the Petrel for about 4.5 hours before being evacuated on a stretcher around 1 p.m.

Twelve other people, slightly injured, were treated on the spot before being released by the doctors.

Scaffolder James Walsh, 39, was working nearby when he heard a “loud noise”.

He said: “We stopped what we were doing. I’m the foreman, so I assessed the situation.

“We were on the quays above and we were told that we were fine where we were. »

James recounted how he spoke to a worker he knew on the ship who had just put down his tool kit to ‘pinch the toilet’ when the near-disaster happened.

He continued: “The guy said he didn’t know where his colleagues were.

“It just makes you really evaluate everything.

“It’s so scary that you go to work and something like this can happen.

“It’s bad enough to have a near miss, but something like that these days is scary. »

Colin Agnew, 33, another dockworker, said: ‘We just heard some noise and wondered what it was.

“Then all of a sudden we heard all the police, firefighters and ambulances coming. It was just crazy. »

Port chaplain Pauline Robertson of the Sailors’ Society called the incident “simply horrific”.

She added: “Those who witnessed it have so much to take in. It was surreal in many ways. »

The horror came when the coastal site was blown by strong winds.

Gusts of up to 44mph were recorded at the capital’s Gogarbank weather station at 8.58am – just after the research boat collapsed – later reaching 51mph.

A fire brigade turntable ladder was used to pull the injured onto stretchers before they were placed into waiting ambulances and rushed to hospital.

Other workers were seen wearing foil blankets as they were led to an ambulance transport vehicle.

A major incident has been declared by NHS Lothian as medics battle to cope with the influx of casualties.

Scheduled surgeries have been canceled and the public has been urged to avoid A&E unless it is an emergency.

Jacquie Campbell, head of acute services for the health board, said: “Our staff have worked tirelessly to ensure patients receive the best care.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this incident.

“The A&E unit at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary is the busiest in Scotland and 80 patients were already awaiting or receiving treatment there before this incident.

“We worked quickly to build additional capacity, with support from partners and other sites. »

She added: “Unfortunately we have had to cancel outpatient appointments, endoscopies and planned surgeries at the Royal Infirmary to allow staff in other areas to support their A&E colleagues and free up our surgical staff. »

A spokesman for Dales Marine, which operates the drydock, said: ‘We are liaising with the emergency services to deal with the ongoing incident and cannot comment further. »

He added: “Our priority is to ensure that those involved and their families are supported. »

The health and safety manager confirmed that he was aware of the incident and was investigating.

Meanwhile, the US Consulate in Edinburgh said it was monitoring the situation and offering support to any US citizens involved.

A spokesperson added: “We thank the emergency services for their quick response. »

Cammy Day, Leader of Edinburgh City Council, said last night: ‘My thoughts are with everyone involved.

“Our teams support the emergency services in every way possible. »

Police Scotland confirmed officers remained at the scene and investigations were underway to determine the cause of the collapse.

Superintendent Mark Rennie said: ‘I would like to thank the partner agencies involved in the response.

“This incident involved a complex operation to ensure everyone was safe.

“I would also like to thank the public for their patience as the emergency services undertook the very difficult job of assisting the injured. »

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed last night that their crews also remained in drydock.

We pay for your stories and videos! Do you have a story or video for The Scottish Sun? Email us at [email protected] or call 0141 420 5200