IACHR urges the United States and Mexico to guarantee rights to the migrant caravan

MIAMI.- The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) called the United States already Mexico to comply with their international protection obligations and due process without discrimination to the caravan of migrants that are heading towards their borders.

In that sense, he said on Friday, December 29, that immediate assistance and humanitarian aid to migrants must be guaranteed.

The IACHR stated that it observes the progress of a migrant caravan of some 10 thousand people to reach the border between Mexico and USA. He pointed out that this caravan represents challenges for the guarantee and respect of the human rights of the people who make it up.

“States must cooperate to ensure safe, regular and orderly human mobility, in accordance with the provisions of IACHR Resolution No. 04/19,” the Inter-American Commission emphasized.

On December 27, it was learned that a caravan made up of 7,000 migrants, most of them Central American and Caribbean, arrived in the municipality of Villa Comaltitlán, in the state of Chiapas in Mexico. It was learned that this caravan requested humanitarian visas from the National Migration Institute (INM) and the Mexican Commission for Aid to Refugees. However, they protested after not receiving an affirmative response.

IACHR advocates for migrants

On December 18, when the Day of the Migrant, The IACHR said that human mobility is a multi-causal phenomenon, “because people move as a result of a combination of expulsion factors in the countries of origin and attraction in the countries of destination.”

In this way, according to the Inter-American Commission, these movements occur in a context characterized or aggravated by economic, political, social reasons and/or by the effects of climate change and natural disasters. This, points out the IACHR, impacts the conditions of displacement and vulnerability during human mobility itineraries.

