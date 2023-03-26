Ibarra’s tremendous response to the rumors of his departure: “This year is political”

After a week full of versions and rumors about the situation of their coach Hugo Ibarra, Boca Juniors beat Olimpo 2-1 in the Copa Argentina after losing to Instituto at La Bombonera in the Professional League.

For this reason, Ibarra achieved a more than necessary victory after a hot week, since his continuity seemed unsustainable. However, when speaking to the press after the game, he was confident.

“Does it bother me that they talk about me?” The coach crossed the journalists after the victory in Chaco. “I am not an impromptu. I lived many years in the club. Those are your things,” he told reporters.

“I came to direct today. If you have information, talk to the informants, my obligation is to be in front of the group, beat Olympus and we did it,” he added.

Regarding the rumors of a possible exit, he did not hesitate: “This year is political, guys…”, in clear reference to the presidential elections that will be held this year in Boca.