Iberdrola will sell gas assets in Mexico for 6 billion dollars

Madrid Spain.- Iberdrola, the main Spanish power utility, said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement of intent worth about $6 billion to sell more than 8,400 megawatts (MW) of combined cycle gas capacity in Mexico to the asset manager. Mexico Infrastructure Partners (MIP).

“Iberdrola México and Mexico Infrastructure Partners (MIP) have signed an agreement of intent today whereby the trust led and managed by MIP will acquire 8,539 MW of installed capacity: 8,436 MW correspond to gas combined cycles and 103 MW , to wind farms,” ​​the Spanish company reported in a statement.

The combined cycle plants that Iberdrola will dispose of are:

* Monterrey I y II

* Altamira III and IV

* Altamira V

* Escobedo

* The lagoon

* Tamazunchale I

* Baja California

* Topolobampo II y Topolobampo III

* The La Venta III wind farm, which represents 87 percent of the total installed capacity to be divested, and the private gas combined cycle plants of Monterrey III and IV, Tamazunchale II and Enertek

All the combined cycles operate under the regime of Independent Power Producers contracted with the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

The operation has the financial support of the National Infrastructure Fund of Mexico (Fonadin) and other public financial entities linked to the Government of Mexico.

Currently, Iberdrola México has an installed capacity of more than 11 gigawatts (GW) in the country through 17 combined cycle and cogeneration plants, 693 MW in seven wind farms and 470 MW in three photovoltaic parks, with a presence in 15 states.