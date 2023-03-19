ICC arrest warrant against Putin: Catherine Colonna welcomes an “extremely important” decision

The Minister of Foreign Affairs welcomes the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue an arrest warrant against the Russian President for war crimes in Ukraine. “Anyone responsible for war crimes or crimes against humanity will have to be held accountable,” she said.

Friday’s issuance by the International Criminal Court (ICC) of an arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin for war crimes in Ukraine is an “extremely important” decision, said French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna in an interview with Sunday newspaper published this Sunday.

“No link in the chain can think it will escape justice”

“This decision is extremely important because it means that anyone responsible for war crimes or crimes against humanity will have to be held accountable, regardless of their status or rank,” said the head of French diplomacy in an interview.

“No link in the chain can now think that they will escape justice and that should lead many to think,” she continues.

“So it’s a decision that can change the course of events.”

A “historic” decision for kyiv

The decision by the ICC, which sits in The Hague, concerns the “deportation” of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia since the start of the conflict with Ukraine a year ago, which constitutes a war crime.

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called it “historic”, Moscow derided it as “null and void”, because Russia is not a member of the ICC and therefore does not recognize the jurisdiction of this court, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“France supports the Court, just as it helps Ukrainian justice by sending specialized teams on the spot to document the abuses or identify the victims”, commented Catherine Colonna.

“No taboo” on the possible sending of combat planes to Ukraine

Asked about the deliveries of 13 MiG-29 fighters by Slovakia and 4 others by Poland announced this week, the French Foreign Minister replied that “everything that helps Ukraine is useful”.

“The countries that have Soviet equipment that the Ukrainians already know were able to take this decision. (…) To counter (the Russian offensive), Ukraine must be able to resist with the means available now”, a- she added.

As for the future delivery of more advanced combat aircraft by France, “in principle, the President of the Republic and the Minister of the Armed Forces have said it, there is no taboo”, repeated the chief. of French diplomacy.