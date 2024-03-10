ICC investigation, a light of justice for Maduro’s victims

He ruling of the Appeals Chamber was a significant setback for the Chavista dictatorship which in August 2023 demanded for the second time to stop the progress of the investigations against him, after in June of that year the Preliminary Chamber authorized prosecutor Karim Khan to resume the case paused since April 2022.

“It is a continuation totally open to the prosecutor and his team, to continue the investigation now in all terms, with everything that the investigative process means,” he expresses in conversation with DIARIO LAS AMERICAS the lawyer and human rights defender Tamara Sujuexecutive director of the Casla Institute.

Regime attempts

The ICC ruling, announced on March 1, scuttled the Venezuelan regime’s attempts to delay the ongoing process, under the Rome Statute, by alleging that the State was investigating these crimes.

“The only thing the regime has done is try to postpone this investigation since it was opened. He has done nothing but put in papers and papers,” says Suju.

This delaying technique that the Chavista dictatorship has used, alleging that they are due to crimes due to “excess of power” or “common crimes”, has been evident on several occasions.

“The regime denies that these crimes occurred, but not only did they occur but they continue to commit them. He has a desire to continue committing crimes against humanity that cannot be believed.. More arrests, more forced disappearances, more torture, more persecution and systematic repression for political reasons,” he points out.

For the lawyer, the “icing on the cake” was the expulsion of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights from Caracas on February 15, after criticism of the arbitrary arrest and forced detention of activist Rocío San Miguel, who is accused of treason. the homeland, terrorism, conspiracy and association.

“They (the regime) do not want to be observed, they do not want to be told that they are violating human rights and committing crimes against humanity,” he asserts.

“The only thing they are interested in is maintaining control of civil society under terror. They are not interested in stopping the repression, because it is through repression, intimidation, persecution and fear that they control civil society.but still people are still in the streets protesting,” he adds.

Wash your face?

Despite its dilatory attempts, the Chavista dictatorship has not given any indication of wanting “investigate with seriousness and credibility” crimes against humanity committed within the framework of government repression since February 12, 2014.

“The ICC system is very clear about what the regime is playing. They have given her three opportunities and they have not shown serious and credible investigations, they do not have the first senior person investigated and, within three months, they will be in the same situation because they are the same accused,” she says.

Parallel to the intensification of repression in the South American country, the Chavista dictatorship has attempted “wash your face” and clean up the image of the Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM), the main executing arm of the repression, with a course given to journalists that sought “remove the stigmatization of torturers” of the organism.

“The seal of torturers is not removed even if they become monks. They will not be able to wash their faces in any way, even if they give a human rights course and have removed half of the political prisoners from the ‘house of dreams’ (torture cell) of the DGCIM and have sent them to El Rodeo (common prison, located in the state of Miranda, in north-central Venezuela), they will not remove the seal because they are the victims, they are the people who have been persecuted, repressed, tortured, raped, and there are many,” he indicates.

“It is the former officials who worked with them who have told how these criminals work, how they plan, how they falsify files, how they take detained families to clandestine torture centers to torture them, how they act in a criminal manner. They are not going to stop being criminals because their desire and their need is to continue being criminals so as not to leave power.”, he emphasizes.

What’s coming now?

With the ICC’s decision to pursue the case known as “Venezuela I”the determination of witnesses, victims and senior officials of crimes against humanity is “deepened,” explains Suju.

The organization will be in charge of establish the responsibilities of the commission of crimes against humanity and present the case, with the accused, the witnesses and the victims. “At any time during the investigation, the ICC can order summons or arrest warrants“It depends on what they need when determining the responsibility of senior officials,” says Suju, as happened on March 5 with two Russian commanders for the war in Ukraine.

Although she is limited to establishing times to have answers to the case, the lawyer is optimistic about the investigation. “International processes are not fast, they are not national justice, and each one has its own method, but The process is being carried out in the ICC and I am optimistic that we will have justicethat the victims who are not there, those who were murdered, their relatives and the victims who are there will have justice,” he asserts.

He also highlights that the important thing is that the ICC is building the case on “senior officials in office”, that is, with the designated people “in charge.” “This determination of responsibilities has to be certain, have enough evidence, witnesses and victims to point them out, and this is on time and going well,” he points out.

Chain of command

Remember that the chain of command in the repression in Venezuela has already been identified and reported to the ICC. First of all, mention the ruler Nicolas Madurowho holds the position of commander in chief of the Venezuelan Armed Forces and is the “direct head” of the DGCIM, according to the Special Operations Manual and the Regulations of this organization. He is followed by the Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino López; and the Director General of the DGCIM, Iván Hernández Dalawho, in turn, is the head of the Military House.

“Nothing happens in that intelligence organization without Nicolás Maduro knowing about it. The DGCIM responds administratively to the Ministry of Defense, because it pays salaries, but responds executively and politically to the head of state,” he indicates.

In the case of SEBIN (national intelligence), the chain of command is headed by Maduro, followed until 2020 by the vice president of the Republic, Delcy Rodriguez; and since that date, the Minister of Justice, Remigio Ceballoswho is the one to whom the director of the repressive organization currently responds, Gustavo González López. All of them, with the consent of the attorney general, Tarek William Saabwho, Suju adds, “is the accuser, the repressor and the one who persecutes in Venezuela.”

In addition, the directors of the National Guard, the National Army and the Special Operations Forces (FAES) of the National Police, today the Directorate of Strategic and Tactical Actions (DAET), who joined the repression during the 2017 protests. .

“That chain of command is very easy to determine, because it has been the same over the years. It is a fairly consolidated chain because there have been few changes, because the regime does not have more people in whom to put that trust. and uses them in different positions,” he emphasizes.

