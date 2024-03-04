IDEA Group strongly condemns Russia’s aggression against Ukraine

MIAMI_ The former heads of State and Government members of the Democratic Initiative of Spain and the Americas (IDEA Group) They “strongly” condemned the continued aggression perpetrated by Russia against the Ukrainian civilian population for two years, since February 24, 2022, the date the military invasion began.

The IDEA statement states that Russia “is terrorizing the Ukrainian civilian population, attacking critical infrastructure and residential areas with missiles, guided bombs and unmanned combat aerial vehicles, which has caused large numbers of casualties and destruction in Ukraine”, alert.

IDEA issued a statement urging the international community and the world’s democracies to condemn the unjustified aggression led by Vladimir Putin, demanding respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of nations in accordance with international law and United Nations regulations.

“We consider that Russia’s unjustified aggression against Ukraine by its ruler, Vladimir Putin, must be condemned by the international community, by the democracies of the world, in accordance with international law,” the text states.

In addition, IDEA expressed that all nations must assume the responsibility of defending the life, freedom and dignity of the affected people, demanding that those responsible for this “crime of Russian aggression” be brought to justice.

Likewise, the former heads of State and Government members of IDEA ask “to make joint efforts to ensure the return of prisoners and deportees from Russian captivity and we ask for an all-for-all exchange of prisoners with Russia, as well as the return of deported children and adults.” illegally to the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation”.

“Peace formula”

IDEA also calls on all countries to “join the Formula of Peace, whose 10 points were reflected in the United Nations General Assembly Resolution Principles of the United Nations Charter on which a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine is based”, adopted on February 23, quotes the statement.

The agreement was signed by Mario Abdo from Paraguay, Jose Maria Aznar from Spain, Felipe Calderon from Mexico, Rafael Angel Calderon from Costa Rica, Alfredo Cristiani from El Salvador, Ivan Duque from Colombia, Vicente Fox from Mexico, Federico Franco from Paraguay, Eduardo Frei from Chile, Osvaldo Hurtado from Ecuador Uruguay, Guillermo Lasso Ecuador, Jamil Mahuad Ecuador, Carlos Mesa Bolivia, Lenin Moreno Ecuador, Mireya Moscoso Panama, Andres Pastrana Colombia, Ernesto Perez Balladares Panama, Jorge Tuto Quiroga Bolivia, Mariano Rajoy Spain, Miguel Angel Rodriguez Costa Rica, Julio Maria Sanguinetti Uruguay , Alvaro Uribe Colombia, Asdrubal Aguiar.

DECLARATION UKRAINE IDEA 2024.pdf

Source: With information from the IDEA Group