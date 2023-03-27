Idyllic instead of hype: tree blossoms in Werder should once again be a relaxed celebration

After a three-year break, the tree blossom is being celebrated again this year in Werder (Havel). The city wants to keep alcohol tourists, who have caused a bad mood in recent years, at bay with a new concept. What is planned and what the fruit growers say.

When does the festival take place?

It is celebrated from April 22nd to May 1st. Most fruit farms as well as a regional market and various tasting and trading stands are open from Monday to Friday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

What is where? food trucks along the regatta course.

along the regatta course. regional market on the marketplace.

on the marketplace. A ferris wheel in front of the island.

in front of the island. festival mile High way with food and handmade products.

High way with food and handmade products. Schlager, pop and electro at the Bismarckhöhe. Tickets: www.baumblütenfest.de.

What is there for children?

The “Tom Tom Children’s Show” will feature music, games, stories and magic on April 22nd. A children’s area on the subject of fruit culture has been set up on the market square. Non-alcoholic juices as well as cakes and waffles are offered at the stands and in the gardens of the fruit growers.

Quiet festival instead of hustle and bustle: The tree blossom festival wants to be like in the old days again. © picture alliance/dpa/Paul Zinken

How do visitors get into the orchards?

40 orchards and orchards are taking part this year. A bus runs three times an hour from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and on weekends until 7 p.m. from the Werder train station and from the Park&Ride am Tannenhof. A ticket that allows you to travel all day and get on and off at any of the stops costs ten euros for adults and five euros for children.

Which wines are offered?

At Schultz’en’s settler farm 15 different varieties are offered on the Elisabethhöhe. Among them are strawberry and raspberry, elderberry and black currant. Owner Stefan Lindicke says: “You can simply taste that the wines are made directly from the fruit.” The drops tasted “more fruity, stronger”. But there are also juices. “Our apple juice from the meadow orchards is a fresh drop,” says fruit grower Michael Schultz. The partly old varieties such as Gravensteiner and Goldparmäne contain many tannins, which makes the juices particularly “thirst-quenching”. Depending on the farm, there is also coffee and cake as well as grilled food.

What does the wine cost?

Farmers say prices are rising “moderately”. Depending on the farm, 0.2 liters of wine will cost 3 to 3.50 euros. A deposit is required for the cups.

Are there already flowers?

The festival is earlier than usual this year. The reason for this is the earlier blossoming of the trees due to the climate. Fruit grower Schultz says there is a good chance of seeing the orchards in bloom over both weekends. “First comes the plum, then the cherry. Apple, pear and quince follow.” According to Schultz, the blossoms are already “in the starting position”.

What is the city hoping for from the new concept?

“We would like to use the festival to strengthen the identification of the citizens with their city and to present the flower city with its culture and traditions as a friendly host,” says Werder’s first deputy Christian Große (CDU). “With the new concept, we’re getting ‘more Werder’ in our tree blossom festival. Our city should become more visible again.”

What do the fruit growers say?

The companies that this newspaper spoke to are looking forward to the festival. “It was a very difficult time with Corona. Now we’re just happy to be sitting in the gardens and meeting old friends again,” says fruit grower Michael Schultz. He suspects that the new cycle path from Glindow to Klaistow and Beelitz will bring even more cyclists. Farm owner Stefan Lindicke is also excited to see what the day will bring. Corona hit the company hard. He is confident: “It can be a relaxed party for everyone.”

