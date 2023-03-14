"If Cristina asks her...", the bombshell of Romina's ex from Big Brother

Romina Uhrig was dating former Moreno Mayor Walter Alejandro Festa, with whom she had three daughters.

The 53-year-old man had a talk with Jorge Rial’s Argenzuela program, and did not rule out a possible candidacy for the Big Brother participant.

It is worth remembering that in addition to being a national deputy, Uhrig was also Secretary of Production for Moreno. And in that sense, Festa, left open the chances of a return to political activity, as long as it is Cristina Fernández who asks for it.

“The only person that Romina can listen to, apart from me, is that there is a request from Cristina,” he assured on the C5N screen.

However, he clarified: “I believe that Romina has no intention of continuing in politics. She got into this field to make a career that has nothing to do with politics. If in the social, I think she will continue helping people ”.