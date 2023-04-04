If he calls you Colo Colo? Pellegrini and Betis leave Claudio Bravo with the future in his hands

The match between Real Betis and Atlético de Madrid not only meant a heavy defeat for Manuel Pellegrini’s team, but also marked an important event for the future of Claudio Bravo in the Sevillian team.

The Real Betis of Claudio Bravo and Manuel Pellegrini had a hard fall against Atlético de Madrid on date 27 of the Spanish league. The Sevillian team, which seeks to establish itself in qualifying positions for the Champions League, suffered with Ángel Correa’s goal at minute 86, dealing an unexpected setback to the albiverdes.

In the Andalusian cast, the former Colo Colo goalkeeper was a substitute and watched the entire game from the bench. However, the defeat against the team led by Diego Simeone was not the only bad news for the national goalkeeper, since the fact that he did not play minutes in the match, He leaves his future in suspense in the Betic arc.

Claudio Bravo does not achieve his automatic renewal at Real Betis

After a great 2022, the continuity of Bravo was extended for another season with the Spanish cast. In addition, in the contract with the goalkeeper an automatic renewal clause was stipulated for one more yearan issue that will not be carried out, at least, in that way.

This provision stated that, To achieve this contract extension, the goalkeeper had to play at least 25 sets during the season. However, the elimination of his team from the UEFA Europa Legue and the Copa del Rey conspired in Real Betis being alone in one competition during the last stretch of 2022-2023. Thus, the match against Madrid was the last chance for the two-time champion of America to reach the required number, since, Until this Sunday, he had accumulated 13 games played with 12 to play.

In this way, Claudio Bravo had to be in all the commitments that came in the future for the team led by Manuel Pellegrini, however, Rui Silva was the one chosen by the Chilean DT, leaving the native of Viluco only 11 matches ahead, making the task of reaching the 25 required by contract impossible.

And if he calls you Colo Colo?

The fact that this automatic renewal is not achieved does not necessarily mean that Claudio Bravo’s time at Betis is over. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the tube holder now tHe will have to sit down and talk with the leadership to define his future and decide whether to continue at Real Betis or look for new projects.

If the decision is to pack their bags and leave Seville, the one trained in the Cacique will be able to listen to offers, perfect moment for Colo Colo to take the offensive, pick up the phone and call him to make his long-awaited return to the Monumental Stadium.