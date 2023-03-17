If the secret code of your credit card is in this list, it is better to change

The secret code of your bank card is the door open to your money: you have to know how to protect it to run no risk. In France, card withdrawal fraud would represent 3% of all fraud, for damage estimated at 37 million euros per year. The crooks are always more astute and the technique of the Marseille collar has, for example, done great damage.

Warnings on payment terminals, ATMs and in bank communications are not always sufficient to warn the general public. Many users modify the secret code sent to them by default… to simplify it. In a few clicks, a user can thus change his code from a banking application or via his personal space on the internet. A code that is too simple can be dangerous for your savings, it should be avoided.

The list of (too) simple secret codes to remember

While many countries – such as Switzerland – impose 6-digit secret codes, this is still not the case in France. Banking institutions require a 4-digit secret code to secure transactions via the card. In other words, a scammer has a chance in 10,000 of finding the right combination.

Unfortunately, the French are often tempted to simplify the code as much as possible and make it easier to memorize. Nick Berry, a data scientist at Meta (Facebook group), has published a list of the codes most easily guessed by thieves – which are also the most used. This is the same principle as for passwords, some of which should not be used by Internet users.

Here is the list of secret codes to avoid:

1234

1111

0000

1212

7777

1004

2000

4444

2222

6969

If your current bank code is on this red list, you are strongly advised to change it as soon as possible. Banks also recommend avoiding the secret code associated with your date of birth. Moreover, it is better to avoid reusing this code for other services. The secret code of the credit card is extremely sensitive: a thief could take advantage of it to siphon your account – within the limit of the payment / withdrawal limit of your credit card.

In the same study, Nick Berry also made a list of secret codes to be preferred – because they would be used very little. That said, the list below, now that it’s official, might motivate hackers to attempt these combinations to gain access to your bank account. The best way to secure your card code is to burn it in your head, without a handwritten trace.