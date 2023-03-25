If tourism generates well-being, growth, economic development and is sustainable, of course it is a priority for the country: Claudia Sheinbaum

“Evelyn is a warrior from Guerrero and is really taking her state forward, she is a very entrepreneurial young woman who is doing a great job,” said Claudia Sheinbaum

“I recognize the hard work that Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum and her entire team have done so that, in effect, it is the city that has everything,” said Evelyn Salgado, Governor of the state of Guerrero.

Mexico City, March 24, 2023.- Within the framework of the discussion “The City and Transformation. The importance of Tourism for Mexico City”, which had as a special guest Evelyn Salgado, Governor of the state of Guerrero, the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, stressed that tourism, like any economic activity, must have its two wings plants: that generates well-being, both for those who are dedicated to this sector and for the people of Mexico and on the other hand that has the least environmental impact.

“If it is sustainable and at the same time generates well-being, growth and economic development, of course it is an activity par excellence for the city and for the entire country.”

He added that Mexico is a wonderful country, not only the pride of all of us to be Mexican men and women, but also that it is a country par excellence in terms of its history and what it has to offer the world, this tourist market is an exhibition of Mexico to the world.

He pointed out that if Mexico did not have economic stability and there were not many safe places, they would not be the second tourist destination in the world, because beyond what anyone says, “Mexico shines.”

“And we want it to continue to be promoted, because although there are projects like the Mayan Train, there are also projects on both coasts, but Mexico City has it all,” said Sheinbaum.

In addition to highlighting the historic decrease in the crime rate in the country’s capital and the recovery of spaces, Claudia Sheinbaum mentioned various strategies and actions that are implemented in the country’s capital to promote local, national and international tourism.

In this context, he mentioned the closest event related to the tourism sector: The tourist Tianguis that for the first time in its history will take place in the capital of the country, and asserted that Mexico City is a door to the world and to the states, For this reason, in the Tianguis Turístico there are exhibition spaces for everyone, as well as an opportunity for all businessmen to attend; For this reason, tourism is promoted in many ways.

Finally, he thanked the panelists, as well as the Governor of Guerrero, Evelyn Salgado, at the same time that he congratulated her for the work she does in her entity, “Evelyn is a warrior from Guerrero and she is really taking her state forward, she is a very enterprising young woman who is doing a great job,” said Claudia Sheinbaum.

For her part, Evelyn Salgado, Governor of the state of Guerrero, expressed her affection for the inhabitants of Mexico City, as she said, they have always been supportive at times when their entity has needed some kind of help, for example in cases of natural disasters, “you are always the first to raise your hand,” he said.

Likewise, he highlighted that in Guerrero an agenda is promoted to promote tourism with different innovative activities such as those carried out in Acapulco, or soon in Taxco within the framework of Holy Week, or Zihuatanejo; but he also made an invitation to explore other places that are not so touristy, “Today we are ready and prepared to receive them as they deserve.”

“I conclude by endorsing the absolute affection of our people for Mexico City, with all the peoples of Mexico. I recognize the hard work that Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum and her entire team have done so that, in effect, it is the City that has everything “, he stressed.

At the Forum, the Undersecretary of Tourism of the Government of Mexico, Humberto Hernández Haddad, highlighted that, for the first time, and after the pandemic hit, Mexico ranks second worldwide in attracting tourism, only after France.

Also present was the president of the National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (CONCANACO SERVYTUR Mexico), Héctor Tejada Shaar.