The Cuban actor Carlos Enrique Almirante He shared a beautiful family photo on his networks to remember his father, also actor Enrique Almirante, on his birthday.

“Happy birthday, dad. If we could turn back time,” he wrote on his Instagram account along with a photo with his mother, Blanca Elena Herrera, and his father, who died in 2007.

Carlos Enrique, who has been living in the United States for a few years, He usually publishes messages dedicated to his fatherwhich show how united they were.

In January 2023, she published an image of the two together taken in the doorway of casting director Libia Batista Mora’s house, one of her father’s favorite places.

“I stay with your look, with your laughter. I stay with you, by your side dad,” she wrote.

In the image, the young man had long hair because he was filming the film Madrigalby Fernando Pérez, which premiered the same year his father died.

Almirante, who died in Havana at the age of 77, had an artistic career of more than 50 years in Cuban radio, film, television and theater.

Considered one of Cuba’s great leading men, he was equally talented and therefore forever earned the affection and respect of the public.