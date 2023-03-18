If you do not sign your bank card, what are you risking?

So few French people sign the back of their bank card at the time of receipt, it is because they are unaware of the risk incurred. Not signing your card exposes you to several risks: invalidation of your card (which will not be considered as your property) or even refusal of payment by certain merchants.

An obligation

In France, payments made by credit card only require reading the chip and entering the secret code. Failure to sign the back of your card will therefore have no real consequences. However, the procedure is different in many other countries.

Some merchants abroad require a signature (on an invoice) at the time of the transaction, and they compare it with the one on the back of the card. In the absence of a signature, they generally decline the transaction.

Abroad as in France, signing your bank card is a legal obligation. Often, this obligation is also mentioned in the conditions of use that you receive when you receive the card. Our colleagues from Boursorama take the example of LCL, which explicitly mentions in the agreement “the card is strictly personal, its holder must, upon receipt, affix his signature to it”

Quoted by our colleagues, the director of an LCL agency Thierry Prod’homme recognizes that “the signature is something that has become a bit obsolete”. Not signing it shouldn’t be a problem for you in France.

However, if you pay for a purchase of more than 1,500 euros with your bank card, the signature on the receipt is mandatory. In most cases, the seller will compare your two entries. Otherwise, he can request a passport or identity document to compare the signatures.

Limit the risk of fraud

Failure to sign puts you at risk of fraud. Indeed, if your card falls into the hands of scammers, they can fill the space with the signature to steal your identity and make large payments. Provided they know your secret code, they can use it for transactions over 1,500 euros. If the ceiling of your CB is high, the damage can quickly be significant.

Apart from this very real risk, there is no great consequence in not signing your bank card. Moreover, the number of bank cards issued without the signature band is only growing: banks rely more and more on biometric cards to further secure transactions. Similarly, the development of mobile payment (by Apple Pay for example) makes the signature completely obsolete.