If you have an old iPhone, you probably can’t use your Fitbit anymore

March 31, 2023

Fitbit will no longer support your application in iPhones what don’t run iOS 15 or higher. Starting March 25, phones that can only run iOS 14 or below, typically anything older than an iPhone 6, will no longer work with the app once the app has been updated to version 3.77.

As recommended by the report published on the website of Tech RadarIf you have a newer iPhone and an older operating system, you may need to update your device to ensure that you can continue to use the Fitbit app.

