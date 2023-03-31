If you’re interested in the Google Pixel 7 smartphone, this price is crazy at Amazon

Are you looking for a phone capable of taking beautiful photos and with good autonomy? So run to Amazon. The merchant site currently offers the Google Pixel 7 for less than 580 euros! Impossible not to crack…

Amazon spoils its customers with its 11% discount on the Google Pixel 7. This powerful smartphone has it all, so hurry, it might be gone real fast. The Google Pixel 7 has a 6.7-inch screen that offers QHD+ resolution.

It also features the Google Tensor G2 processor, which is even faster and more efficient than its predecessors. On the photo side, this smartphone lives up to its reputation. It is equipped with a 50 megapixel sensor to which are added the Real Tone function to sublimate skin tones and the magic eraser to erase annoying elements. Finally, thanks to cinematic blur, you will be able to make videos worthy of professionals. The Google Pixel 7 has an adaptive battery, which promises a great 24-hour battery life. And with instant translation, you won’t be lost abroad anymore, since you can translate up to 48 languages!

Don’t miss the Google Pixel 7 on sale!

Amazon is currently offering you a nice promotion on the Google Pixel 7. You will find the smartphone on the site for 579 euros instead of 649 euros. You also have the possibility of paying it in 4 instalments so as not to unbalance your budget. Are you in a hurry to receive your phone? Then join Amazon Prime! With this loyalty program, you will benefit from free priority delivery. In addition, you will have access to all Amazon services. Want to watch a series? It’s possible with Prime Video. Likewise, you will be able to listen to your favorite bands without limits with Amazon Music. And that’s not all. You will be able to play with Prime Gaming and read hundreds of books with Prime Reading. Amazon Prime also means flash sales visible 30 minutes before everyone else and an invitation to Prime Day. The savings are yours!

To take advantage of the offer on the Google Pixel 7, click here

BFMTV’s editorial staff did not participate in the production of this content. BFMTV is likely to receive compensation when one of our readers makes a purchase via the links included in this article.