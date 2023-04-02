“Ignorant, unscrupulous, broken”: Jay Khan settles accounts with Marc Terenzi after the band-off

tz stars

Split

The band “Team 5ünf” has separated from Marc Terenzi (44) after many missteps by the musician. His bandmate Jay Khan (41) apparently tried to help him.

Five days ago, Jay Khan posted a clip with a music video excerpt on his Instagram channel. “Team 5ünf” was actually still five. But now a shadow is hanging over the band, because after several missteps they have decided to separate from co-founder Marc Terenzi. One fan wrote under the post: “Too bad Marc let you down like that. I wish you that you will find a wonderful, new and above all reliable member.”

As had become known, Terenzi had shown himself to be unreliable, had failed to show up for important appointments, was late or was in bad shape. He is even said to have missed a sold-out concert. Bild reported that his companion Jay Khan had tried to reason with Terenzi. According to the daily, he reportedly texted him, which read: “I can’t believe you are so ignorant, ruthless and frankly broken Marc. You need help and you are definitely looking in the wrong places.”

Marc Terenzi takes the band sacking calmly

While the media spoke of being “thrown out”, Terenzi himself was rather relaxed. In an interview with RTL, he said: “I’m definitely not perfect. But that I’m leaving the band, that’s clear.” That sounds more like an amicable separation. The singer went on to say that he had personally put back a long time for the band and says: “Now I want to make music alone again and perform my own songs.”