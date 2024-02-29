Ignored by Oppenheimer, the victims of the nuclear test tell their version

A blinding light flooded his home in the New Mexico desert, before the devastating power of the explosion destroyed his windows, scattering glass over him and his little brother.

“It was so bright I couldn’t see,” he recalls. “I remember asking: ‘What happened dad? Did the sun explode?'”

What happened on July 16, 1945 at 5:30 in the morning is now known to millions of people thanks to the dramatic recreation of the Oscar nominee Oppenheimer.

But they are fundamental facts in the memory of Burris, now 83 years old, who still lives a few kilometers from the secret location where scientists and soldiers met that historic morning.

Although the film depicts the Trinity test site as a vast, uninhabited desert, Burris and his family were among the thousands who lived within a 50-mile radius.

And, like their neighbors, the family didn’t know what was happening, much less why a giant mushroom cloud was expanding on their horizon.

“We weren’t scared because it didn’t kill us immediately,” he told AFP. “We had no idea what it was.”

Eight decades later, Burris knows very well what was involved in the explosion that sent radioactive material up to 15,000 meters high.

The test took place amid thunderstorms, despite warnings from scientists, in the race to have the bomb ready for a key World War II summit with the Soviets.

Torrential rains brought toxic waste back to the desert, where it also irradiated water reserves and the food chain.

Burris’s brother died of cancer, a disease that his sister and daughter also suffered from.

He suffers from skin cancer, which he treats with traditional indigenous medicine.

Despite all this, no New Mexico residents affected by radiation from the Trinity test received financial compensation.

“We were the guinea pigs,” said Tina Cordova, a cancer survivor who coordinates the Tularosa Basin Descendants Consortium, seeking justice. “But they come back and check on the guinea pigs. Nobody ever came back to check on us.”

Oppenheimer

For activists like Cordova, OppenheimerChristopher Nolan’s , at least introduced the concept of the test to millions of people around the world.

“But he didn’t do much else,” he told AFP.

The film, with 13 nominations, is the big favorite to sweep the Oscars on March 10.

“Wouldn’t it be extraordinary if, during the Academy Awards, one of them said, ‘Do I want to recognize the sacrifice and suffering of the people of New Mexico?'” Cordova said. “They knew about us when they filmed the movie. They just decided to ignore us again.”

Cordova, one of five generations in her family diagnosed with cancer since 1945, hopes this recognition will pressure the United States Congress to compensate them.

Time keeps passing.

The current Radiation Exposure Compensation law supports those who lived near nuclear test sites in Nevada, Utah and Arizona. But it expired in June.

And a proposal to expand its scope to people exposed to the first atomic explosion, which had passed the US Senate last year, was removed from a mammoth defense bill in December by the House of Representatives. , worried about its cost.

“We shouldn’t live like this. We host bake sales, garage sales and enchilada dinners to raise money to help these families,” Cordova said.

“Maybe the Pentagon should have a bake sale every week to meet its budget demands the same way we do.”

In accordance with First We Bombed New MexicoIn a recent documentary following Cordova’s struggle, the families affected by radiation were mostly Hispanic and indigenous.

“Bunch of lies”

Oppenheimer did not impress Burris. “Yes, I saw it, but that movie is a bunch of lies,” he said.

“How many people died here? They didn’t say anything about it.” But man has long resigned himself to being left aside by history.

His family was informed in 1945 that it was an ammunition explosion.

To add to the mystery, two strange men with binoculars were seen observing the explosion in some trucks parked near their garden. “They didn’t tell us anything,” he recalls.

Years later, another group of men appeared near his house wearing white suits and masks.

His brother approached them and asked them why they were missing soil samples.

“They said, ‘You have to get out of here. This will kill you,'” Burris recalls.

“And he said: ‘Where am I going? We live here in this house.'”

FUENTE: AFP