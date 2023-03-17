IKEA brings waterproof Bluetooth mini speaker for 15 euros



The furniture company IKEA is expanding its series of Bluetooth-enabled gadgets called Vappeby and is launching a small Bluetooth speaker with a waterproof housing and long battery life, which will only cost 15 euros.





As IKEA announced when presenting its new product portfolio for summer 2023, a very compact mini speaker for playing music and other audio content via Bluetooth is now coming onto the market as part of the Vappeby series. The Vappeby Bluetooth speaker is only 8×8 centimeters in size and six centimeters thick, but should still offer a “powerful sound”.



IKEA sells the mini speaker…

…in three different colors

IKEA advertises above all with a long running time, because the small speaker, which is said to weigh a good 180 grams, is said to offer up to 80 hours of running time at 50 percent volume – which corresponds to more than three days. In addition, thanks to the IP67 certification, the mini speaker should be both waterproof and dustproof. So it can also be used outdoors or in the shower – if you need some support while singing.

Stereo listening is also possible

In addition, the portable Bluetooth speaker even allows you to link two of the devices together in order to be able to play audio content in stereo quality via Bluetooth. All you have to do is press the button on the second device to be paired twice in quick succession before establishing the Bluetooth connection to the host device. The device is made entirely of ABS plastic. The power is supplied via any USB-C power supply unit, which is not included, since IKEA has kindly installed such a modern connection on the back. Thanks to its slanted housing shape, the small speaker can be placed anywhere. At the top right corner there is a way to attach a cord or hook to the Bluetooth-enabled mini speaker.

It remains to be seen how good the sound quality of such a small and, at a retail price of only 15 euros, affordable mini speaker can be. The Vappeby speaker can already be purchased in Switzerland. In other countries, the device is expected to be available from April in IKEA stores and the group’s online shop. Incidentally, the mini speaker will not only be available in black, but also in red and yellow.

Summary IKEA expands Vappeby series with mini Bluetooth speakers

8x8cm, approx. 180g, waterproof according to IP67

Up to 80 hours runtime at 50% volume

Two speakers can be connected for stereo playback

ABS plastic, USB-C connector, cord/hook attachment

Sale from April in IKEA stores & online shop

Colours: Black, Red & Yellow

See also: