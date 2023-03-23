Il teaser di Bayblade X, il progetto per i 25 anni delle trottole da combattimento | Pop culture

in questi giorni Takara Tomy (celebrate business in the field of the production of giocattoli), has announced avere a new project untitled Bayblade X I dedicate obviously allo storico franchise di trottole da combattimento. All through a sort of teaser trailer Its a rationing that includes the past of the franchise with the idea of ​​re-elaborating it in whatever way it is from all new.

bayblade

Il teaser di Bayblade X, il progetto per i 25 anni delle trottole da combattimento

Publicado sul canale You Tube officiale di Takara Tomyin the teaser trailer di Bayblade X we attended a sorta di viaggio in advance in which the intero percorso delle celeberrime trottole a partire dal is coming 1999 fine to oggi. Così le immagini che cisfilano davanti agli occhi si concentrano sul manga e successivamente sui various episodes che hanno delineato l’anime (if interested in recovering the previous products from the series trovate all their Amazon).

Nella moltitudine di dettagli vaghi e nostalgici si scorgono chiaramente alcune frasi parecchi indicative del progetto Bayblade Xsoprattutto when I speak “4th generation”or say “new gear” and new stadium.

Actually, we don’t know yet if it’s about a new anime (even though the video doesn’t specify null) or about a direct evolution of the trottole currently in commerce.

We cordially saw the seventh and last stage of Beyblade Burst, the animated series based on Bayblade currently in progress, is available for the 3rd of April without State Uniti, so it can also be approved on other streaming portals on You Tube. Per chi non lo sapesse quest’avventura animata racconta le viende di un nuovo protagonista, Valt Aoi, a giovane ragazzo in possession of a trottola chiamata Valtryek. Valt is a ragazzo who loses his peace very easily, and dreams of becoming a Beyblade champion in Giappone. Differently from lui, his friend Shu Kurenai is an elite blader, never a true one and his own partner in this game, and I will always throw his moral Valt at any moment of discomfort. Per Valt, infatti, will not semplice riuscire ad affirmarsi nei tornei locali, given the great number of rivals that he will find to face along his path; Grazie alla sua grinta e all’appoggio degli amici de él la scalata alla vetta del Giappone non sarà in alcun modo impossiblee.