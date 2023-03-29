Ilic, message to Juric: dalla Nazionale torna rinvigorito – Toro.it

Ivan Ilic if he is the protagonist of two good performances with Serbia, culminate with another victory

I nazionali hanno cominciato a rientrare al Filadelfia, vista la fine della sosta per le nazionali. Sosta che, più di tutti, ha gioito ai giocatori serbi, reduci da due victorie in altertante partite contro Lituania e Montenegro che sono valse il primo posto nel girone. Milinkovic-Savic who has kept the gate intact, Radonjic ritrovato e, soprattutto, l’increase di minutaggio di ilic. The ex-Verona midfielder, who played for Mondiale, had found only 33 minutes in the Persian opening game against Brazil, he missed in the field for a total of 63 minutes nelle due sfide.

The message to Juric

A nice message to Juric, who strongly aveva richesto in the mercato di gennaio. The Croatian allenatore, inoltre, contro il Napoli gli aveva preferred by the minute cousin Ricci and Linetty che, from their point of view of him, have seen meglio on the corso della summer. The journey I gave setting of serbo Adesso sembra essere finito quasi del tutto, and the former Verona if appresta to quickly take over the midfield chiavi, also considered the grosso investimento.