“I’ll take your love”: Scarlett Camberos says goodbye to America and its fans with an emotional letter

The departure of Scarlett Camberos from América Femenil It is perhaps the hardest blow for the Women’s MX League. A player had to leave the country because they could not guarantee his safety due to the harassment he suffered from months ago. We only have left appreciate your farewell message now what finally broke the silence after his departure.

Scarlett Camberos and her farewell to América Femenil / Photo: MexSport

Scarlett Camberos’s farewell message after leaving América Femenil

However, now it is time to talk about farewell message that the player dedicated to all the fans of the eagles who suffered with his departure. Scarlett Camberos does not forget the love she received in Mexico y dedicated a emotional letter to América Femenilhis teammates, the fans and all of Mexico in general.

Scarlett Camberos and her farewell to América Femenil / Photo: MexSport

just while Angel City announced Scarlett Camberos as his new reinforcementshe shared one farewell letter to close one chapter of your life and start another.

“I want to publicly thank all the people who have made this process a little easier to digest. In the near future I know that I will be at a better time to be able to share with you everything that I have had to experience in the last 8 months.“.

Scarlett Camberos and her farewell to América Femenil / Photo: Angel City FC (weareangelcity – Twitter)

Scarlett Camberos mentions that obviously It was not the best way to leave América Femenil, but she is calm because it did not depend on her. The bullying he suffered led her, along with her family, to make the best decision.

“A chapter in my life closes and in a way that I would never have imagined. I am calm with the conclusion of this chapter because I know that I gave everything and that I made the best decision for me in many ways.”

Scarlett Camberos said goodbye to the fans and Mexico / Photo: Club América Femenil (Facebook)

He does not forget his fans or Mexico, but he calls for more action against violence beyond 8M

Finally, Scarlett Camberos addressed her teammates and the fans of América Femenil in her farewell letter. She also calls for a radical change in Mexican society regarding violence against women beyond raising her voice on March 8.

“To the fans of America who show me their respect and admiration every day, thank you for being the force that has guided me in recent months. I know we did not have the farewell that I would have liked, but I take with me the love that they always showed me“.

“To my dear Mexico, my heart is full of love for you and I hope that the next time we meet it will be under very different conditions. I long to see a country that listened with intent and purpose to women, beyond generating conversation without action on a specific day in March.“.

Scarlett Camberos’s farewell letter to America and its fans

We can only wish you all the success you deserve, Scarlett Camberos. Thanks a lot.

