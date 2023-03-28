Ille-et-Vilaine: a village pharmacy does not find a buyer

Pharmacists are becoming rarer in certain regions. According to the latest figures, a total of 15,000 are missing in France. As a result, some pharmacies cannot find buyers, for example in Landéan, in Ille-et-Vilaine.

The future of the Landéan pharmacy, in Ille-et-Vilaine, worries the whole village. The manager and owner will retire at the end of August 2023. Problem: he cannot find a buyer. Heartbroken, he will leave his pharmacy. “I put the pharmacy up for sale in 2018. It’s already been five years. No one is interested. It hurts my heart“, regrets Thao Bounseum, the owner. He resigned himself to giving away his business. Despite this gesture, only one visit was made. However, the turnover, estimated at 850,000 euros, was considered too weak.



The fear of a lack of access to care

The mayor, Franck Esnault, then offered to buy the walls to offer a modest rent. “It’s part of the community service. If it were to close it could impact all the other traders. (…) It still drains people in the town center”, explains the aedile. In Landéan, there is only one doctor, 73 years old. The 1,250 inhabitants fear a lack of access to healthcare in the near future. In one year, three village pharmacies have already closed in Ille-et-Vilaine.