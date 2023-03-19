Ille-et-Vilaine: when children rethink the path that leads to their school

In the small town of Pont-Réan, south of Rennes, children were consulted on the way to their school. They were also responsible for the layout.

In an ideal world, there would be huts, games and multicolored banners on the way to school. The dream has come true for the students of Pont-Réan (Ille-et-Vilaine), who have redesigned the path leading to their school. “I imagined it a bit like a place where children could play without being under the orders of the parents”confides Camille, 10 and a half years old.

The inhabitants consulted to rethink the town planning of their municipality

A year ago, the inhabitants were consulted to rethink the town planning of their municipality. The children had their say, and imagined the “children’s street”, a space dedicated to them between the school and the town centre. “Adults think about point A, point B, and in between, (…) we go as quickly as possible to point B. Children, in their psychology, it’s not that at all. For them, it’s is the path which is an adventure”comments Ludivine Lucas, associate director of the Cuestra project.