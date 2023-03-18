Illegal car races in Erlangen: police patrols couldn’t keep up

At the Friday evening (March 17, 2023) it is in the Erlangen city center to a illegal car racing came. That reports the Erlangen City Police Station. A patrol noticed two high-powered cars in the area Goethestrasse/Südliche Stadtmauerstrasse delivered a pursuit race.

Sometimes the two drivers drove so fast in a 20 zone that the patrol car could not follow. Around Main road Then the two young men who sat behind the wheels of the cars could be slowed down by several stripes. They were neither drunk nor under the influence of drugs. The two 20-year-old men could not explain their behavior plausibly, according to the police.

Driver’s licenses secured: Young men now have to answer for themselves

Their further journey was stopped and they were the driver's license removed. Fortunately, there was no danger to other road users.





The young men now have to answer for a forbidden motor vehicle race and various traffic offences.