Illegal immigration: the EU wants to speed up deportations

Many young Algerians choose illegal immigration to try to reach the other side of the Mediterranean. However, if some manage to reach European soil, others die drowned in the open sea, or end up being cited among the missing persons.

As a reminder, last year, the European Agency for Border Guards and Coast Guards and Coast Guards recorded nearly 330,000 irregular crossings. That is an increase of 64% compared to 2021. Even more, the two deadly shipwrecks that have occurred in the Mediterranean, over the past two weeks, have reminded us of the intentions of the European Union with regard to the migration issue.

Europe: 340,000 deportation decisions in 2022

The European Union has urged its members to further deport migrants who have reached its countries without permission. On this occasion, EU affirms that one illegal migrant in five will be expelled and sent back to their country of origin.

In the same vein, the European Commissioner for Foreign Affairs, Yva Johanson, reminded the European Parliament that last year the rate of return of illegal migrants was 21%. And that 340,000 deportation decisions have been taken by the Member States of the European Union. But only 60% were actually applied. This rate of return has consequences on the reception capacity of the European Union, but also on the legitimacy of the European migration and asylum system. For this same official, the European Union does need immigration, but it must be done in a legal and orderly manner.

Following the example of the countries which are deploying efforts against illegal immigration, Italy. Indeed, this country recently announced the toughening of sentences against smugglers of illegal migrants. And this, following the sinking of 72 migrants at the end of February.

In the same vein, France and the United Kingdom ended up finding a new agreement to fight against illegal immigration. Indeed, London is preparing to contribute to this fight with the payment of 550 million euros. But also the mobilization of 500 additional agents at the level of the French coasts.

| READ ALSO :

>> France: the right-wing deputy, Eric Ciotti calls for an end to mass immigration

>> Study in France: new scholarships for Algerian doctoral students