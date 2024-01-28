Illegal veterinary clinic dismantled in Miami

Two men were arrested for operating a veterinary clinic without a license at a South Miami Heights residence.

The arrests were made by Miami-Dade police, following a search warrant on Saturday morning, after receiving a complaint, reported Telemundo.

David Villalonga Blondin, 68, and Robert Hernández Ferra, 47, face charges of practicing veterinary medicine without a license.

The complaint came after a pet owner took his dog to the unlicensed clinic at SW 119th Avenue and SW 185th Terrace for a procedure, but the animal became infected and had its tail amputated by a licensed veterinarian.

“A warrant was served on this property, and what our investigators found was a line of vehicles, animals and patients ready to be seen by these unlicensed veterinarians,” said Detective Andre Martin, public information officer for the Police Department. of Miami-Dade.

“At this time we have three people detained, pending investigation,” Martin said without revealing the identity of the third detained man, who apparently was not arrested.

The third detainee is a licensed veterinarian who allegedly used it to obtain prescriptions for the clinic in which he was not involved.

The defendants may face additional charges for the treatment of the animals, the police spokesman said.

“What our investigators found inside was a large quantity (many, many bottles) of prescription animal medications, and this medication was obtained using the license of a real veterinary professional, and the medication was administered to these animals without a license.” Martin explained.

“So, for that reason, we have at least two people detained who are going to be charged with serious crimes for operating a veterinary clinic without a license,” he said.

Authorities are trying to locate clients who were scammed by these fake veterinarians.