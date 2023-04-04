Illicit transfer of goods: two police officers arrested at Algiers airport

Certain practices continue to reproduce themselves at the level of Algerian airports. In fact, despite the strengthening of the level of security and the significant number of operations of illicit transfer of capital and smuggling of thwarted goods, we continue to record new attempts.

Currency, jewelry and valuables, some travelers are arrested out of ignorance of the law, while others attempt these practices despite their status which allows them to be aware. This is the case of two police officers from Houari Boumediene airport arrested for smuggling smartphones.

Two police officers arrested for smuggling smartphones

The facts date back to March 27, when the two police officers were arrested in the act of leaving Algiers airport in their possession 92 mobile phones. Following the arrest of the latter by their colleagues, an investigation was launched to track down the origin of this attempt.

Indeed, the first elements of these investigations made it possible to arrest two other people, involved in this smuggling attempt. These include two traders from Caba, responsible for transporting smartphones from the United Arab Emirates in this operation.

Two years in prison and a fine of 200,000 Da

In addition, the defendants were presented before the Dar El Beida court on April 2. And this, for importation of commercial goods without authorization and abuse of function. In court, the defendants denied their involvement in this smartphone smuggling operation. And let it be known that their presence together at the time of the facts was just the result of a coincidence.

Unconvinced of these remarks, the public prosecutor requested, in addition to two years in prison, a fine of 200,000 Algerian dinars against these defendants.

