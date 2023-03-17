‘I’M BACK’: Donald Trump posts on Facebook and YouTube for the first time since his 2021 suspension

Donald Trump posted a video on Facebook on Friday, a first since his suspension in 2021. He had been banned from the social network for having encouraged his supporters during the attack on Congress in Washington.

Donald Trump published this Friday on Facebook and YouTube for the first time since his suspension in 2021. He published a spot from his campaign for the 2024 presidential election. We see an old video, where he says: “sorry to have you keep you waiting, complicated business”. Caption: “I’M BACK”.

Social media giant Meta announced at the end of January that it would, in the coming weeks, “end the suspension” of Donald Trump’s accounts on Facebook and Instagram, two years after the exclusion of the former American president following storming the Capitol.

“The public needs to be able to hear what politicians are saying so they can make informed choices,” Nick Clegg, Meta’s head of international affairs, said in a statement.

“But that doesn’t mean there aren’t limits to what people can say on our platform. public debate – we are taking action,” he said.

The former American head of state had been excluded from the social network on January 7, 2021, while he was still in power, for having encouraged his supporters during the attack on Congress in Washington the day before, an unprecedented decision. , imitated at the time by most mainstream social networks, including Twitter.

Re-admitted to Twitter in November

In June 2021, Facebook had decided that the exclusion would last two years, and that the Republican billionaire could only return when the “risks to public safety” had “disappeared”.

The suspension “should never again happen to a sitting president or to anyone who does not deserve sanctions!”, reacted Donald Trump from his account on Truth Social, the social network he launched last year. last.

In January, the former president officially asked to be able to return to Facebook. His lawyer had sent a letter to the founder and president of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, calling on him not to “reduce a presidential candidate to silence”.

The politician had already been readmitted to Twitter on November 19, 2022, four days after declaring his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election. He has not yet published on this social network.