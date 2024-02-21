For Diana Fuentes Any occasion is a good time to give thanks and if it is your birthday week, even more so.

A few hours ago the Cuban singer and songwriter shared a fragment of her latest solo song “Life is good”along with a message that provoked good wishes and early birthday congratulations.

“Officially Pisces season and I’m celebrating because it’s my birthday week. What better occasion to give thanks,” he said in the post that closed with the title of the single.

Colleagues and followers immediately began to shower her with praise and words of affection.

“Congratulations I wish you from Havana Cuba and your song is very beautiful, life is good, success in everything you set your mind to”; “Life is good thanks for so much music made from the soul”; “What a joy to know that you are a Pisces. Congratulations, greetings from Mexico”, “Bella Dianita”, reads among the comments.

“Pisces season,” he wrote in a second post where he is seen posing radiantly for his mobile camera.

Diana Fuentes will turn 38 this Friday, February 23.