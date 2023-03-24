“I’m Georgina” season 2 can now be seen on Netflix: Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner returned and is giving people something to talk about

The wait for the fans of Georgina Rodríguez and her family is over, since the second season of I’m Georgina, and already the platform’s subscribers are talking about it. The first season of the docuseries consisted of six episodes, and in it some aspects of the private life of the also model were revealed, from the most public and well-known part to the most personal.
Now, in the second installment, he will show a little more about his day to day, including his deepest pains and his great joys. In this continuation of her story, the model shows that she feels like a super mother and a super woman who can handle everything life throws her way.
New episodes of I’m Georgina, season 2
“There are more than 40 million people who follow me, but nobody really knows what I feel,” the businesswoman is heard saying at the beginning of the official trailer. “This year I have experienced the best and the worst moment of my life in an instant, but I have reasons to keep going,” she adds.
This new season will also be divided into six chapters, which are titled “Nothing is perfect”, “Life goes on”, “One for all and all for one”, “Gio’s decision”, “Dreams come true” and “The future is now”. The first shows how, after an unexpected and hard blow in life, Georgina finds comfort in her children, and then, in Dubai, Cristiano surprises her with a magnificent detail that gives her more strength and reasons to continue with her family.
The Spanish-Argentine model and businesswoman broke down when talking about a sad event
In April 2022, Cristiano and Georgina they went through the worst moment of their lives, due to the loss of one of their twins. Both avoided referring to that sad episode before the press, beyond some posting on social networks. Now, for the first time, the model expresses herself about the pain that has accompanied her ever since.
Reactions on social networks
The opinion of social networks is divided in front of the new premiere of I’m Georgina. Expressions such as “Humility returns in person”, “Am I the only one that instead of elegant she seems vulgar to me?” either “Rihanna and Beyoncé are famous for their professional careers, you for being the keeper of a soccer player”, are some of the comments that have appeared from the audience. Many are delighted to continue learning about her life from the screen, while others complain about Netflix eliminating the seasons of other productions and giving way to hers.
“My dears, I’m back,” Georgina expressed for the return of her docuseries, which is now available on Netflix, with its respective 12 episodes.
