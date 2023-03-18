“I’m going to collaborate wherever I can”: Mauricio Macri spoke about his possible candidacy

Former President Mauricio Macri left a trail of doubts regarding his possible new candidacy for president, ahead of this year’s elections. He affirmed that, from where he is most useful, he will collaborate for the future.

The referent of Together for Change was present at the forum of former Latin American and Spanish right-wing leaders “Libertad y Democracia”. Among peers, he flirted with the possibility of being a candidate again and pointed against his party’s internal: “Learn to compete.”

Mauricio Macri assured that if Together for Change prevails at the polls in October, the country will experience a change in “the culture of work, meritocracy and the fight against organized crime, which is a partner of populism, especially drug trafficking.” ”.

As for his own candidacy, he did not define anything but he did not rule out the possibility of running either: “I am going to collaborate in the place that can add more.”

Present at the international forum were Sebastián Piñera, former president of Chile; Mariano Rajoy and José María Aznar, from Spain; Felipe Calderón and Vicente Fox, from Mexico; and Andrés Pastrana and Iván Duque, from Colombia, to name a few.

This Monday the former Argentine president will visit the city of Rosario, in the midst of the crisis that is being experienced with the expansion of drug trafficking. Later, he will present his book “Para qué” at the Fundación Libertad for liberal militants in front of politicians and businessmen. To find out what will happen to his electoral future, from his inner circle they affirm that we will have to wait for April or May.