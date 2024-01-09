The war of the urban genre on the networks continues and this time it was The Taiger who made some clear points for Mawell.

It all started with a comment from the interpreter of “La Historia” to a post by Mawell on Instagram that apparently the latter misinterpreted.

“Don’t let the light go out”said the words of El Taiger and according to him what he meant was: “Get ready for your work, if you have already had the blessing of having a song with a long reach, get ready for your work.”

“Talking about electricity and giving your opinion about me when you were never sincere with me.” you fooled me thousands of times saying that yes you would record with me and it was never like that, that’s why your opinion doesn’t matter to me shui”, was Mawell’s reaction in one of the stories.

In his direct message, El Taiger, in addition to clarifying the meaning of his comment, added: “You took it the wrong way, you gave me fifth place and you came out fifth to the other people. You think that the times you have stood in front of me to tell me when we are going to record, with the brightness that you look at me when you have me in front of you, you think it is so that you, knowing what my character is like, what I represent your country, you put yourself like this with the heart of this genre. That is very bad”.

“My mother said educate children so you don’t have to punish men. I’m going to educate you my saint (…) If I find out that you didn’t write that song, I’m going to leave it at that,” warned El Taiger.

The reggaeton player was in charge of reminding Mawell that before him there were many who consolidated the urban genre in Cuba.

This week started with Mawell demanding that singers and influencers “come out from above him” and with the This controversy with El Kende from Key West and Dany Ome.