I’m loving you madly wins the sixth edition of the Iberoamerican Film Festival Miami

MIAMI.- The Silverspot Cinema was the scene of the closing of the sixth edition of the Iberoamerican Film Festival Miami, an event that lasted nine days, time to reaffirm the city as a territory to learn about the work of Ibero-American film productions, as well as the development of its creators.

Ana Cobos and Fernando Arciniega, the latter founder of said event, served as hosts of the gala in which the Mexican filmmaker Manolo Caro was president of the jury, a group that was in charge of recognizing the best films in a total of seven categories.

The best documentary ended up in the hands of director Juan Paulo Laserna for wolf at the doora project that was born in Colombia.

While, The flesh of Godby Argentine Patricio Plaza, won in the animation category.

Miami as the epicenter of cinema

The big surprise of the night was the double award for the film I’m loving you madlyby the Spanish Alejandro Marín, a film that rose in the categories of contemporary visions, as well as the debutant Rainbow Flamingo.

Regarding the Latin panorama category, the festival awards Like the sea, an Argentine-Uruguayan production by filmmaker Nicols Gil Lavedra and written by Zoe Hochbaum. For his part, the Uruguayan director Juan Ignacio Fernández, the mind behind My father’s portraitwas also recognized by the jury.

The main mention in the new talent category went to Mexican director David Zonana, who headed the project called Heroic.

The rest of the award honored the work of The sleeping womanby filmmaker Laura Alvea, a film that won in the category of contemporary visions; The song of the lake from the Mexicans Carlos Sallas and Ari Navarrte, he obtained a special mention in animation; and the Spanish On the godirected by María Gisle Royo Julia de Castro, in the line of new talents.