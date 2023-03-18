‘I’m not afraid to die’: Sam Neill reveals stage 3 blood cancer

The actor, famous for his role as paleontologist Alan Grant in the saga Jurassic Parkrevealed to be treated for stage 3 blood cancer.

Actor Sam Neill, known for his role as Alan Grant in the franchise Jurassic Parkrevealed Friday to suffer from stage 3 blood cancer. After the failure of his chemotherapy last year, the actor is now treated with a new product which he receives doses every month.

And this treatment works: his cancer has disappeared, he says in an interview with the Guardian: “I’m not completely out of the woods, but I no longer have cancer in my body.” And to reassure his fans: “I’m not afraid to die, but it would annoy me, because I would like to have one or two more decades”.

“We built these lovely terraces, we have olive trees and cypress trees. I want to see them mature,” he continues. “And I have my grandchildren. I want to see them grow up. But death, I don’t care.”

“A reason to live”

This experience completely changed his way of seeing the world. “I looked in the mirror and I saw another person. Without a hair on my head, without an eyebrow, without my beard. I was unrecognizable. I looked at this alien and I said to myself: is this really you?”

This experience prompted Sam Neill to write his memoirs, Did I Ever Tell You This?, which will appear in the English-speaking world on March 23. “I had nothing to do when I’m used to always working (…) I never wanted to write a book, but writing it I realized that it gave me a reason to live.”

Sam Neill, 75, is best known for playing one of the protagonists of Jurassic Park. His long career in front of the camera began in the 1970s, until more recent roles such as in the hit series Peaky Blinder.

Winemaker in New Zealand in his spare time, he is preparing for a new role in a television adaptation of apples never fallby novelist Liane Moriarty.