I’m not looking for the presidency to protect myself.

TEGUCIGALPA— The former first lady of Honduras, Ana García de Hernández, said Thursday that her decision to seek the presidency next year is to show the world the injustice that was committed against her husband — former president Juan Orlando Hernández, who was recently convicted in the United States. United States—and not to try to protect herself from prosecution, as some have suggested.

During an interview at the same Tegucigalpa residence where police arrested her husband in February 2022 under a United States extradition request, the former first lady maintained that her husband is innocent.

“I am not seeking the presidency to protect myself, my protection comes from God,” García noted. She assured that she is not afraid of being called by the United States justice system, although she clarified that she was not mentioned in the trial against her husband in a court in the Southern District of New York.

However, he did not rule out that lines of investigation could be opened against him: “I imagine they will do them.” If this happens, she was quick to say: “Here I am, I am not running away and I am not saying that I am not going to face whatever comes.”

The former first lady pointed out that, in the conversations she has had with the former president since he was found guilty in a Manhattan court on Friday of last week, her husband told her that “this is one more piece of evidence and we are going to continue exhausting all avenues.” ; “The world saw the injustice that was committed and we have to continue standing.”

Hernández’s arrest came three weeks after he left office and was extradited in April 2022. His two-week trial ended last week, when he was found guilty of colluding with drug traffickers and using his military and police forces to allowing tons of cocaine to be sent to the United States.

“He told me, ‘Ana, this is not easy, my first concern is you (her family)…'”, García declared, quoting the words of JOH, as the former president is known by the acronym of his name.

Presidential claim

The former first lady announced Tuesday during a press conference that she would seek the presidential candidacy for the National Party, to which her husband belonged and one of the country’s main opposition parties. Honduras’ national elections are scheduled for November 30, 2025.

“I believe that we all have the right to participate, I am making a political offer and since I announced it until now I have received many expressions of support and solidarity throughout the country,” García replied in the face of questions about his presidential aspirations.

Some politicians suggested immediately after the announcement that her run for president was an attempt to protect herself from prosecution. The former first lady has not been charged with any crime.

Despite the low levels of approval with which Hernández ended his government, his wife stressed that she has real options to become the official candidate of the National Party. She indicated that she will seek support from different sectors to finance her campaign, but within what she establishes in the Clean Politics Law, because she does not have the resources to face her political promotion.

In his opinion, the conviction against Juan Orlando Hernández has “a strong geopolitical inclination due to decisions that my husband made as president that were not liked by some sectors.”

“Some people who are embedded within some agencies that have an interest in Honduras continuing to be a drug transit country did not like that,” he noted. He also recalled the work that the now convicted man carried out when he was president of Honduras together with authorities from the DEA and the United States Southern Command to combat drug trafficking.

Classified information”

According to García, the judge who handled the case “did not allow classified information and other evidence to be presented to the jury” that in his opinion demonstrated the innocence of Juan Orlando Hernández.

U.S. prosecutors said Hernández’s presidency had been “state-sponsored drug trafficking,” even though some sectors of the U.S. government praised Hernández for years for his cooperation in fighting drug trafficking.

Hernández’s brother, Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández, was sentenced in March 2021 to life in prison in the United States on drug and weapons charges.

The now presidential candidate maintained that she and her family continue to be the subject of death threats. “We fear for our lives, I cannot lead a normal life, but we are going to get ahead with what we have, to be strong in the battles that we have to face and to show the Honduran people that we can lead this nation.”

And if he does not become president, García said he does not know what decision he will make. “I deal with what’s happening right now, if I start worrying about what’s going to happen I go into inactive mode.”

Source: AP