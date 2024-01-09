Distinguishing himself from other colleagues of the genre who have criticized Mawell, Candyman He confessed himself proud of what the young reggaeton player has achieved.

“Mawell, I’m doing this straight for you because I’m proud to see how you take music to another level, and your counterparts come, the guys, the same ones as you, and they start to throw you, they start to fight with you,” Candyman began his words, considered one of the pioneers of the urban genre on the island.

“Do you know what that is called?: Cuban black envy,” he added in his words in which he said that he was going to dedicate himself to “degrading the Cuban race throughout the world,” so that the rest would see that there are people “of another planet”; At the same time, he asked that they not take him as Cuban.

The transmission was shared on his wall by influencer Cuban Michel Díaz, known on social networks as Michelito Dando Chucho.

Before Candyman’s support, Mawell had uploaded a video to his networks, deleted a few minutes later, where he attacked colleagues in the genre for their questions and criticism of him.

“Knight the deceased above me; the singers, the greats, above me, those of the new generation above me, the influencers above me, gentleman, everyone is above me (…) Why don’t you guys get off of me?. What kind of pain have I caused,” he said in the video where he gave names to the recipients of his words: Dany Ome, El Jouna or

The Kende of Key West and where he assured that he was going to “continue living my life as I want and collecting all the dollars I want.”

In December, the “La Triple M” singer announced “future projects” with Candyman, who for his part had gone viral the previous November with his improvisation for Destiny Tolk, using as a footnote the names of Cuban reggaeton artists.