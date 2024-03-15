I’m tired of sharing my partner, by Dania Ferro

The writer Dania Ferro has recently published her novel I’m tired of sharing couple , a daring proposal about a marriage in crisis that practices partner exchange. The narrative begins with the marriage of the protagonist Sol and Leo being questioned, when Sol discovers that, despite having an open relationship that should have avoided any betrayal, her worst fears come true.

The character of Sol in I’m tired of sharing my partner unlike Anastasia Steele in 50 shades of gray, whose initiatory journey of perversion culminates with the wedding plot, follows the opposite path: he starts from his marriage and his own perversion towards the search for his identity. One of the greatest achievements of the novel stands out for its structure, which weaves the plot by interspersing moments of the present with flashbacks From the past.

Desire is the driving force of the characters, whose lowest passions are revealed by the implicit narrator. Although the development of Leo’s point of view is missing. It is not told what the origin of his obsession with sex is. From the perspective of Sol and her friends, at times it seems that Leo’s virtuous character comes only from his physical attractiveness and his ability to financially support the family. However, the voice that tells the story insists that he is a good father and is in love with Sol.

One of the topics that was most interesting to me was that of fidelity. Is it possible to be faithful to others without being faithful to ourselves first? Can a marriage in which two people pretend to please the other’s desires without allowing themselves to express their own desires have a happy ending? What has fascinated me most about reading is that not only the friendly side of the characters is shown, but their contradictions, their lack of scruples, the good and the bad are portrayed. Thus avoiding falling into Manichaeism.

For anyone who does not live in Florida, the story opens a window into the chaotic daily life of those who live in cities like Miami or Fort Myers: the parking lots of fast food restaurants that become a refuge for the characters in the absence of public spaces; the traffic of the cities that are eating themselves; dependence on a car for transportation; the phone calls that replace meeting people; the impossibility of living alone due to not being able to pay the rent and how this means that people cannot escape their toxic relationships; the traumas that many Cubans suffer from the dictatorship, the ostalgie Latin American by the revolutionary myth; the polarization of Democrats and Republicans in South Florida; women who try to emancipate themselves by reproducing the codes of masculinity that mistreat them

From the third chapter onwards, the curiosity to know how a conflict ends that your best friend could be confessing to you over a few too many drinks on a cool night next to the Atlantic or the Gulf of Mexico makes you not put down the book until the end. Finally, I would celebrate the description of the erotic scenes, which achieve what they set out to do, and are very well written. In war and love, anything goes; but it is seen that in the world of swingersno.