Alexander Delgado He has a nice relationship with his daughter Kuki, who often shares moments of complicity that he experiences with his father on social networks. But not everything is always laughter, since the Cuban artist does not take very well the fact that his daughter has admirers… In fact, the young woman usually receives flowers and the last time The singer seemed upset by this fact, something that happened again after the new arrangement that Kuki received.

They sent Kuki a bouquet of yellow roses, and the founder of Gente de Zona has not missed this romantic gift and has been asking his daughter who is behind the flowers through an instant messaging application. A conversation in which Kuki has made us accomplices.

“As usual,” wrote the daughter of the “La Gozadera” singer when publishing the screenshot of their conversation on Instagram. A publication to which Alexander Delgado responded in the comments. “I’m toxic and stressed with the flower delivery,” he commented.

The last time the young woman received flowers He commented that his dad is “toxic” for getting upset. A fun scene that demonstrates the great relationship that father and daughter have, which the followers of the Cuban singer, who is very close to his first-born, enjoy seeing.

However, we all still wonder who is behind the flowers…

In addition to Kuki, Alexander Delgado has two other children: Alexander Junior, the result of his current relationship with the Cuban Mily Alemán; and little Sofía, daughter of the Cuban María Vargas.