Image reveals one of the great news of Samsung’s new foldable

Uan image shared by SamMobile website seems to have unveiled one of the great news of the long-awaited successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is scheduled for release this summer.

According to the image, Samsung intends to implement a larger screen on the outer face of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Unlike what happened with the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which had an outer screen of just 1.9 inches, other mobile phones with a similar design have tried to launch mobile phones with larger screens.

The person responsible for sharing the information indicates that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have an external screen with 3 to 4 inches, information that we will still have to wait to be able to confirm with a greater degree of certainty.

© SamMobile

